Carrol Rhodes
Carrol Rhodes

Mercersburg - Carrol Rhodes, 73, of Mercersburg, PA passed away November 14, 2020 at SpiriTrust Nursing Home. He was born on August 9, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD to Robert & Verda (Foreman) Rhodes. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He and his wife enjoyed many fishing trips to upper New York and Canada. His favorite hunting season was Spring gobbler and he enjoyed hunting for morel mushrooms with his family. He collected walking sticks, knives, and turkey calls. He is a member of the NRA, NWF, and Moose Lodge 1790.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Victoria Fries Rhodes and their daughter, Erin Rhodes of Greencastle, PA. He is also survived by a granddaughter, River Giada Varron of Greencastle. He is survived by a brother, Robert W. (husband of Mary) Rhodes III of Mercersburg. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Teri Lyn Rhodes in 2015.

The family is planning on having a memorial service in the spring at a date to be announced. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. of Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be made at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com






Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
