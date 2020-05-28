Carroll Edwin Kann
Carroll Edwin Kann

Avon, CT - Carroll Edwin Kann, of Avon, CT, passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in Shippensburg, PA on March 30, 1940 to the late Edwin A. and E. Marie (Riggs) Kann. Carroll married his high school sweetheart Joyce (Burkholder) Kann in 1961 and they celebrated 58 years together in September.

Carroll graduated Catawba College in 1962 with a degree in history, politics and philosophy later to receive an honorary doctorate from the college. He went on to Lancaster Theological Seminary graduating in 1965. After being ordained he served as a minister in Mountville, PA. He became associate conference minister of the Mid Atlantic UCC in 1975 in Columbia, MD and later moved to Connecticut to serve as Connecticut Conference Minister of UCC until 1988. Carroll retired in 2003 after Consulting for Eastbridge Consulting Group in Avon, CT.

Carroll mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His strong sense of family and community were built upon from his upbringing on a small dairy farm that shaped his character as loving and compassionate to everyone he met. His passions were fishing, golfing, cooking and playing cards. He was head cook of the Old Chimney Camp in PA for several years packing up supplies and recipes every deer-hunting season.

Carroll is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce and his children, Dirk Kann of West Hartford, CT and Lisa Kann of Columbia, MD, two granddaughters, Taylor Kann and Ally Kann and sister Barbara Beard along with several nieces and nephews.

There will be a service at Grace Church in Shippensburg, PA at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Covid-19 relief efforts. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury, CT is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Carroll's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.




Published in Public Opinion from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
