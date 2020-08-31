1/1
Casey E. Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Casey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Casey E. Murray

Chambersburg - Casey Elizabeth Murray, age 28, of Chambersburg, PA passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, as a result of a diabetic event. Born January 24, 1992, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Denise Murray of Chambersburg, PA and Tim and Danielle Murray of Chambersburg, PA.

Casey was a 2010 graduate of CASHS. An animal lover, Casey worked as a groomer at Pet Value. She also enjoyed working out, hiking, and fishing.

In addition to her parents, Casey is survived by her fiancé, Shane Diehl of Chambersburg, PA; a sister, Molly Rose Murray of Waynesboro, PA; paternal grandparents, Jack and Beverly Cleary of Summerville, SC and maternal grandparents, Eugene and Teresa Wright of Daytona, FL. Casey was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Donald Murray.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 3, at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, with Pastor Lisa Unger officiating. Casey's family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Wednesday September 2, in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg. Social distancing and PA Dept. of Health occupancy restrictions will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd. W., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved