Casey E. Murray
Chambersburg - Casey Elizabeth Murray, age 28, of Chambersburg, PA passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, as a result of a diabetic event. Born January 24, 1992, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Denise Murray of Chambersburg, PA and Tim and Danielle Murray of Chambersburg, PA.
Casey was a 2010 graduate of CASHS. An animal lover, Casey worked as a groomer at Pet Value. She also enjoyed working out, hiking, and fishing.
In addition to her parents, Casey is survived by her fiancé, Shane Diehl of Chambersburg, PA; a sister, Molly Rose Murray of Waynesboro, PA; paternal grandparents, Jack and Beverly Cleary of Summerville, SC and maternal grandparents, Eugene and Teresa Wright of Daytona, FL. Casey was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Donald Murray.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 3, at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, with Pastor Lisa Unger officiating. Casey's family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Wednesday September 2, in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg. Social distancing and PA Dept. of Health occupancy restrictions will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd. W., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
