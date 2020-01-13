|
Casey Lane Lichtenberger
Newville - Casey Lane Lichtenberger, 15, of Newville, entered heaven in the early hours of Friday, January 10, 2020 at home. The family is comforted and confident that Casey is worshipping his Lord with the Angels around the Throne! Casey was born on July 9, 2004 in Newville, a son of Andrew Mark Lichtenberger and Charity Ellen (Yeager) Lichtenberger of Newville.
Casey was a member of the Chambersburg Dunkard Brethren Church, where he served a year with his family abroad supporting the Church's Kenya Mission. Casey was currently homeschooled and worked one day a week with his father in construction.
In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by four brothers; Blake, Zane, Dallas and Denver and one sister Cheyenne Lichtenberger, all at home, paternal grandparents, Martin and Sandra Lichtenberger of Newville, maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Ellen Yeager of Carlisle, paternal great-grandmother, ClaraAnn Lichtenberger of Idaho and many extended family members.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Mennonite Church, 2514 Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewings will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the church from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chambersburg Dunkard Brethren Church, C/O Gerry Priest, 20207 Marsh Haven Lane, Hagerstown, PA 21742. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020