Catherine Ann Cason
Chambersburg - Catherine Ann (Dempsey) Cason, 70, a guest at the Orrstown Personal Care Home and formerly of Belcamp, MD and Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, September 4, 2020. Born January 28, 1950 in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. and Catherine Hipp Dempsey. Mrs. Cason was a 1968 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and attended Shippensburg University. A homemaker most of her life, she had been employed for 12 years as a Restorative Aide at the South Mountain Restoration Center. She was a former member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church; the Columbian Ladies; and the Council of Catholic Women. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafts, trivia, playing cards, and traveling. Her husband, Henry Spencer Cason, III, whom she married April 11, 1970 in Osceola Mills, preceded her in death on July 6, 2008.
She is survived by her sons, Henry S. Cason, IV and wife Carol of Belcamp, MD and Robert F. Cason and wife Amanda of Chambersburg; six granddaughters, Shandy Woods and husband Da'Quain, Kendra, Alexandra, Olivia, Ashlynne, and Shannon Cason; two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Christina Woods; and her brother, Francis J. Dempsey and wife Patricia of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina Lynne Cason.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Dwight Schlaline at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 279 North Second Street, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow at Corpus Christi Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM on Wednesday at the Parish Center.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Henry S. Cason Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Andrew Catholic Church, 12 North Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
