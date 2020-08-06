1/1
Catherine Bricker
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Catherine Bricker

Chambersburg - Catherine L. Hornbaker Bricker, 93 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1926 in Chambersburg. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, Paul Bricker (April 18, 2008); a son, David (August 5, 2016); four brothers and two sisters. Surviving are three grandchildren: Jessica, Joshua, and Jason; four great grandchildren, all from Mount Joy; two sisters: Dorothy Geiman of Luther Ridge and Doris Brown of Fayetteville.

Services were private with Pastors Phyllis Martin and Nancy Myers. Burial was in Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to First Pentecostal Church, 2365 Molly Pitcher Highway, Chambersburg, Pa 17201.






Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
