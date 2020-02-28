|
|
Catherine Elizabeth "Kate" Carbaugh
formerly of Fayetteville - Catherine Elizabeth "Kate" Carbaugh, age 89, formerly of Fayetteville, PA and a resident of the Orrstown Personal Care Home entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born October 27, 1930, in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Catherine Jones Gilbert.
Mrs. Carbaugh was a member of the Fayetteville Church of God and Mt. Union United Methodist Church. She was an Apple Sauce Processer for Knouse Foods for 55 years, retiring in 2015. Kate enjoyed playing BINGO at all of the local fire companies; she also enjoyed spending time with her Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family.
Surviving are four children, David Reed (Cheryl) of Chambersburg, PA, Princess Jeanie Mong (Robert) of Chambersburg, PA, James "Snuff" Carbaugh (Deb) of Fayetteville, PA, and Penny Sue (Gregory Hershey, Jr.) of Upper Strasburg, PA; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Alfred Gilbert (Deb), Francis Fleagle (Ellis), Jane Beidel (Richard), Barbara Hock; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 6 - 8 PM and one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Fayetteville Fire Company, 101 W. Main St., Fayetteville, PA 17222. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020