Catherine Marie Fridrich


1945 - 2019
Fort Loudon, Pennsylvania - Catherine Marie Fridrich, née Catherine Zerdy (Cowley), 74, of Fort Loudon PA, passed away July 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with an extended illness.

She was born to the late John and Catherine Zerdy, on May 26, 1945, in Pottsville, PA. She was raised by her sister and brother in-law, Mildred and John Tamalavage. Catherine, often affectionately known as "Coach" graduated from Mechanicsburg High School in 1963 and received a BA in Childhood Education from Mansfield University.

Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fridrich, and siblings Mildred Tamalavage, Joseph Zerdy, and nephew/brother John Tamalavage.

Catherine is survived by a son Jeffrey Alan (Christina) Cowley of Lafayette Hill, PA, and a daughter, Janet Lynn (Rodney) Benedick, of Fort Loudon, PA.

She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Shane Cowley of Lafayette Hill, Jake and Sydney Benedick of Fort Loudon, and a niece/sister Judith Remiszewski of Atlanta, Georgia.

Catherine was a devoted mother and grandmother with an incredible zest for life. She had a gift for putting a smile on people's faces with her sense of humor and her loving heart. She had a flare for design and worked as a manager for Raymour and Flanigan Furniture in Elmira, NY and Philadelphia, PA. She was a member of the "Mustard Seeds" and the Buchanan Lioness Club. She volunteered for multiple organizations including the Special Olympics, Prison Ministries, Center for the Blind, and Mr. Yuk to name just a few. Catherine resided in several locations, but most recently referred to Crossville, TN as her home, where she was surrounded by her devoted friends and church family.

The family will be holding a private memorial service and will host a celebration of life gathering in Fort Loudon, PA in September 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CASA For Kids, Inc.

382 West Chestnut Street

Suite 108 B

Washington, PA 15301

https://www.casawashington.org/index.php/homepage/donate-to-casa
Published in Public Opinion on July 24, 2019
