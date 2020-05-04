|
|
Catherine Sarah Sanders
Shippensburg, PA - Catherine Sarah Sanders, 96, of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. Born Thursday, October 25, 1923 in Shippensburg, she was a daughter of the late John William and Sarah Catherine Perry Pisle. Catherine was a member of the Mainsville United Brethren Church. She worked at the former Hoffman Mills in Shippensburg. She is survived by one son, Richard L. (Dora) Sanders; two daughters, Janet L. Boone, and Donna J. (Roland) Snyder, all of Shippensburg; four granddaughters, Crystal A. Bittinger, Pamela J. Hennings, Andrea L. Green, and Tammy S. Beidle; five great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and one sister, Martha Swartz, of Newville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edwin Sanders, three sisters, Hazel Curtis, Viola Mooney, and Nellie Krass; three brothers, Elwood, Leon, and Arthur Pisle; and one granddaughter, Evette Nelson.
A private graveside service will be held in Spring Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Donald L. Herb officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 4 to May 6, 2020