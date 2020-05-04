Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Sarah Sanders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Sarah Sanders Obituary
Catherine Sarah Sanders

Shippensburg, PA - Catherine Sarah Sanders, 96, of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. Born Thursday, October 25, 1923 in Shippensburg, she was a daughter of the late John William and Sarah Catherine Perry Pisle. Catherine was a member of the Mainsville United Brethren Church. She worked at the former Hoffman Mills in Shippensburg. She is survived by one son, Richard L. (Dora) Sanders; two daughters, Janet L. Boone, and Donna J. (Roland) Snyder, all of Shippensburg; four granddaughters, Crystal A. Bittinger, Pamela J. Hennings, Andrea L. Green, and Tammy S. Beidle; five great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and one sister, Martha Swartz, of Newville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edwin Sanders, three sisters, Hazel Curtis, Viola Mooney, and Nellie Krass; three brothers, Elwood, Leon, and Arthur Pisle; and one granddaughter, Evette Nelson.

A private graveside service will be held in Spring Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Donald L. Herb officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 4 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -