Cathi Lynne Horst
Chambersburg, PA - Cathi Lynne Horst, 59, of Chambersburg, Passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Saturday, January 9, 1960 in Chambersburg, she is a daughter of Martin and Edna Spoonhour Carbaugh of Chambersburg.
Cathi was a 1977 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. She worked as a CNA for several local nursing homes, with 42 years of service.
She was of the Christian Faith, and enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing, crafting, and camping.
Cathi was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her companion of 33 years, Leonard Henning Stine, Chambersburg; one son, Codi Stephen (Sara) Horst, Shippensburg; one daughter, Autumn Dawn Stine, Chambersburg; two sisters, Mary J. Carbaugh, and Ann Carbaugh, both of Chambersburg; one nephew that she considered a son, Dennis James Brown, Shippensburg; and seven grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Freedom In Christ Church, 4042 Sycamore Grove Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202, with Chaplain Vernon Isner officiating. Burial will be private. There will be no viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or the , P.O. Box 897 Hershey, PA 17033.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019