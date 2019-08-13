Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Dillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Dillman


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Dillman Obituary
Cathy Dillman

Blairs Mills - Cathy L. Dillman, 66, of Blairs Mills, PA, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at York Hospital. Born April 14, 1953 in Niles, MI, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Ellen Tennison Payton.

Cathy was employed as a supervisor at Ventura Foods in Chambersburg for 28 years. She was a member of Nossville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, spending time with her family and just being on the farm.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth G. Dillman, whom she married on August 18, 2001; her daughter, Ellen Waggoner and husband Tony of Chambersburg; grandchildren, Alexis and Callan Waggoner; step-children, Benjamin Dillman (Melissa Reece) and April Dillman, both of Chambersburg; and two step-grandchildren, Evan and Christian; and two sisters, Donna and Judy Tennison of Elkart, IN. She was preceded in death by her son, Darrell Payton in 2006, four siblings, Lloyd Tennison, Shirley Purdy, Larry Tennison and Joan Panozzo.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Brent Stouffer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now