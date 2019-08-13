|
|
Cathy Dillman
Blairs Mills - Cathy L. Dillman, 66, of Blairs Mills, PA, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at York Hospital. Born April 14, 1953 in Niles, MI, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Ellen Tennison Payton.
Cathy was employed as a supervisor at Ventura Foods in Chambersburg for 28 years. She was a member of Nossville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, spending time with her family and just being on the farm.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth G. Dillman, whom she married on August 18, 2001; her daughter, Ellen Waggoner and husband Tony of Chambersburg; grandchildren, Alexis and Callan Waggoner; step-children, Benjamin Dillman (Melissa Reece) and April Dillman, both of Chambersburg; and two step-grandchildren, Evan and Christian; and two sisters, Donna and Judy Tennison of Elkart, IN. She was preceded in death by her son, Darrell Payton in 2006, four siblings, Lloyd Tennison, Shirley Purdy, Larry Tennison and Joan Panozzo.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Brent Stouffer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 13, 2019