|
|
Cecilia Louise Vanderau
Hagerstown, MD - Cecilia Louise Vanderau, 64, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away at Doey's House on Saturday, March 8, 2020.
Born December 1, 1955 in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Harold and Dorothea Louise (Hahn) Kershner.
Cecilia was a dog lover. She showed dogs since she was 11 years old, and owned and operated Pierre's Dog Grooming for 10 years. She also worked at Chas A. Gibney Florist. She'll be missed by her Corgis, Lilly and Pumpkin.
Cecilia is survived by her husband of 18 years, Douglas Vanderau; one daughter, Catherine Louise Cook and husband Justin; one son, Charles Allen Gossard; two step daughters, Quinn Vanderau, and Kathleen Vanderau and husband Jim; three grandchildren, Jackson, Claire, and Aurora; and one nephew, Chip Kershner.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Central Presbyterian Church, 40 Lincoln Way W., Chambersburg, PA on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Scott Bowerman officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter.
Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020