|
|
Celia Fox
Chambersburg - Celia "Sis" Fox, 92 of Chambersburg passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Providence Place. She was born March 31, 1928 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late David R. and Anna Mary (Bear) Faust. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School, a member of the Life Point Church and of the Martha Custis Chapter 342 Order of the Eastern Star. Sis volunteered at the Franklin County Nursing Home for over 40 years and was awarded the State Volunteer of the Year Award in 2000. She married Melvin Fox on August 22, 1948 and they spent over 70 years together before he passed away in 2018. She enjoyed crocheting but loved to bowl and played on various bowling leagues over many years. An enthusiastic Penn State Football and Orioles Baseball fan, Sis watched the games and cheered for her teams right up until her death. She is survived by her sister Mary Henry of Hanover; David R. Faust, Junior, Winfield PA; Herbert C. Faust, Chambersburg and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Life Point Church, 339 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020