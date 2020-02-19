|
|
Chad Cantrell
Chambersburg, PA - Chad Michael Cantrell, age 47, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020. Born September 30, 1972, in Chambersburg, he was a son of Beverly L. Cantrell Penwell and Alvin Shipley .
Chad was a 1991 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. He went on to work for TTX for 13 years as a maintenance specialist, and most recently as a forklift operator at Penske Logistics. Chad was a member of King Street Church and Solomon's Porch Sunday School. Active in his church, Chad served with the after school program, he had taught fifth grade Sunday school, served with the Good News Club and Once More Ministries, and had previously played guitar with the worship team. Chad enjoyed reading and studying the Bible, working out, listening to music, playing guitar, playing Mario Kart with his daughters, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Chad is survived by his wife of 21 years, Dixie Brookens Cantrell; two daughters, Samantha Brooke and Emily Ann Cantrell all of Chambersburg and his maternal uncles, Ronald Cantrell (Scott Jones) and John Cantrell; maternal aunts, Betty Ann Surratt, Cookie Marino, and Linda Cantrell as well as his paternal aunts, uncles, and extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 4 PM at King Street Church, 162 E. King St., Chambersburg, PA 17201, where Rev. Don Baker and Rev. Jay Brown will officiate. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Children's Ministry at King Street Church, Attn: Debbie Watson at 56 N. Second St., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020