1927 - 2019
Chambersburg - Charles R. Diller, Sr., 91, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Menno Haven, Village Square in Chambersburg. He was born September 23, 1927 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Silas S. Diller and Emma R. Horst Diller.

Charles was a member of the Chambersburg Mennonite Church from the age of 19. He previously served on the board of Menno Haven and the executive board of F&M Bank. He was the owner of Diller's Plumbing & Heating for 52 years, retiring at the age of 82.

He is survived by his sister, Fannie Frey; brothers Ray, John and James; his children, Cheri Diller, Rick Diller, Kathy Diller and Lori Group (David); eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah L. Ebersole Diller; sisters Isabelle Martin and Louise Frey; brothers Paul, Leroy, Robert and Lester.

A private, graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank each and every staff member at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center, Menno Haven Village Square and Grane Hospice for their wonderful care during his time there.

The family requests omission of flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Menno Haven Benevolent Fund, 2011 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201; or Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 27, 2019
