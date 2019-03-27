|
Charlene J. Hunt
Shippensburg - Charlene J. Hunt, 72, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital, surrounded by her family.She was born on September 18, 1946, in Union City, PA, a daughter of the late Orlo M. and Madeline D. Short Gray. Charlene married Gerald D. Hunt on August 31, 1963, in Van Nyes, CA. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2015.Charlene worked at the Shook Home in Chambersburg, but spent her primary job being an exceptional wife and mother. Her family was her main focus in life. She also had a great love for all animals. In her free time she enjoyed riding around to check out yard sales and go to flea markets. Charlene was currently attending the Shippensburg Church of the Brethren and was also a member of the Greencastle Baptist Church. She is survived by her three sons, Gerald Todd (Becky) Hunt of St. Thomas, and their children, Jewelia and Jadyn; Scott Allen (Lorrie) Hunt of Shippensburg and their children, Cody, Dakota, Kayla R., Emily, Kaitlin, Kayla G., and Isaiah; and Charles Vernon (Karen) Hunt of Fayetteville and their children, Kassidy and Erika; two brothers, Larry (Nancy) Gray and Donald (Elsie) Gray; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Charlene was preceded in death by her sister, Alice, and one brother, Howard. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Shippensburg Church of the Brethren. Pastor Brian Markle will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 27, 2019