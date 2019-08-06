Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Chambersburg Baptist Church
741 S Coldbrook Avenue
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Park Heights Cemetery
Brunswick, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Booth


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Booth Obituary
Charles Booth

Chambersburg - Charles "Charlie" F. Booth Jr. 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday August 4, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on November 26, 1938 in Brunswick , Maryland to Charles and Clara (Corder) Booth. He was a member of Chambersburg Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon. He had served in the United States Air Force as a cryptologist. He had been a member of Masonic Potomac Lodge number 5 in Georgetown, D.C. Retired from the Government Printing Office in Washington, D.C. where he had been a Quality Assurance Specialist. He was a lifetime Redskins fan and loved WWE wresting.

He is survived by his two children; Charlene (wife of Niel) Augustine of Hagerstown, MD, and Charles S. (husband of Brenda) Booth of Charles Town, WV. He has four grandchildren: Jessica Burgess of Hagerstown, James Burgess of Baltimore, Matthew Booth of Charles Town, and Andrew Booth of Charles Town and a great-grandson, Cameron Wyand of Hagerstown. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Charlotte Gaither of Brunswick, MD, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Clematine "Clem" V. Hyde Booth in 2015.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, August 10th, at 10:00 a.m. at Chambersburg Baptist Church, 741 S Coldbrook Avenue, with Pastor Niel Augustine officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 pm. at Park Heights Cemetery in Brunswick, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Chambersburg Baptist Church, 741 S Coldbrook Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now