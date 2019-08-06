|
|
Charles Booth
Chambersburg - Charles "Charlie" F. Booth Jr. 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday August 4, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on November 26, 1938 in Brunswick , Maryland to Charles and Clara (Corder) Booth. He was a member of Chambersburg Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon. He had served in the United States Air Force as a cryptologist. He had been a member of Masonic Potomac Lodge number 5 in Georgetown, D.C. Retired from the Government Printing Office in Washington, D.C. where he had been a Quality Assurance Specialist. He was a lifetime Redskins fan and loved WWE wresting.
He is survived by his two children; Charlene (wife of Niel) Augustine of Hagerstown, MD, and Charles S. (husband of Brenda) Booth of Charles Town, WV. He has four grandchildren: Jessica Burgess of Hagerstown, James Burgess of Baltimore, Matthew Booth of Charles Town, and Andrew Booth of Charles Town and a great-grandson, Cameron Wyand of Hagerstown. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Charlotte Gaither of Brunswick, MD, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Clematine "Clem" V. Hyde Booth in 2015.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, August 10th, at 10:00 a.m. at Chambersburg Baptist Church, 741 S Coldbrook Avenue, with Pastor Niel Augustine officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 pm. at Park Heights Cemetery in Brunswick, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Chambersburg Baptist Church, 741 S Coldbrook Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 6, 2019