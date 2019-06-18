|
Charles Divelbiss
Mercersburg - Charles E. Divelbiss, 90, of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania passed away June 15, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on November 17, 1928 in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania to Paul and Vada (Bryan) Divelbiss. He was a veteran of the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Fairchild Industries in Hagerstown and then returned to the family farm, where he finished his working career. He loved the outdoors, working the land and hunting and fishing. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Mercersburg.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret Hawbaker Divelbiss and his son, Mark A. (husband of Melodie) Divelbiss. He has two grandchildren; Adam Loewenheim and Heather Loewenheim and two great-grandchildren; Olivia and Caleb Loewenheim. He is also survived by a sister, Blanche St. Clair of Chambersburg. He was preceded in death by a son, Brian in 2018, a sister, Mabel Overweg, and a brother, Warren Divelbiss.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 18, 2019