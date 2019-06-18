Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Divelbiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Divelbiss


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Divelbiss Obituary
Charles Divelbiss

Mercersburg - Charles E. Divelbiss, 90, of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania passed away June 15, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on November 17, 1928 in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania to Paul and Vada (Bryan) Divelbiss. He was a veteran of the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Fairchild Industries in Hagerstown and then returned to the family farm, where he finished his working career. He loved the outdoors, working the land and hunting and fishing. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Mercersburg.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret Hawbaker Divelbiss and his son, Mark A. (husband of Melodie) Divelbiss. He has two grandchildren; Adam Loewenheim and Heather Loewenheim and two great-grandchildren; Olivia and Caleb Loewenheim. He is also survived by a sister, Blanche St. Clair of Chambersburg. He was preceded in death by a son, Brian in 2018, a sister, Mabel Overweg, and a brother, Warren Divelbiss.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now