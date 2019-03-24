Services
Matinchek & Daughter Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
260 E. Main St
Middletown, PA 17057
(717) 944-7015
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
260 E. Main St.
Middletown, PA
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Inc. 260 E. Main St
Middletown, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Matinchek Funeral Home
260 E. Main St.
Middletown, PA
View Map
Resources
Charles E. Barton Obituary
Charles E. Barton

Royalton - Charles E. Barton, 81, of Royalton entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home.

He was born June 20, 1937 in Florin, PA & was the loving son of the late Vera (Heigel) Barton.

Charles was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.

Charles belonged to the American Legion Post 232 in Dry Run, Conewago Rod and Gun Club in Elizabethtown and Middletown Anglers and Hunters.

He enjoyed many things such as hunting, most enjoyably on Beaston's Farm, going to his camp in the mountains and golfing which usually ended up being a day long hunt and dig for golf balls throughout the whole course holding up other groups behind them.

In addition to his mother Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Nancy R. (Boyer) Barton.

Charles is survived by his sons, Timothy Barton (Peggy) of Chambersburg, Michael Barton (Alma) of Elizabethtown, Brian Barton (Barb) of Lemoyne, Randall Lehman of Annville, Matthew "Rusty" Barton of Elizabethtown; daughter, Dawn Bond (David) of Bernville; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Bette Robinson. The family would also like to thank Robin Price and her daughters Kayla and Karlie for their help with their father during his illness.

A tribute to Charles's life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 260 E. Main St. Middletown, PA with the Rev. Doug Hill officiating. There will be a viewing on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM as well as on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Charles's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent online at www.mat inchekfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 24, 2019
