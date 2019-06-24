|
Charles E. Wise
Chambersburg, PA - Charles E. Wise, age 91, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Providence Place. Born March 27, 1928, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Herbert S. and Vonna V. Binkley Wise.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Wise served honorably during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the AARP #2287, a life member of the VFW Post 1599 and the American Legion Post 46. He was a life member of the First United Methodist Church, where his passion was music. Mr. Wise sang in the Chancel Choir for 72 years and in the 3-M's Choir since its inception.
Surviving are two daughters, Jacquelynn Wise Rock and husband Charles, and Terea Wise Stevens and husband David, all of Chambersburg; four grandsons, Nathan Wingert and wife Michelle, Adam Wingert and wife Molly, Bradley Stevens and wife Jamie, and Justin Stevens; nine great-grandchildren, Aidan and Brady Wingert; Jack, Nolan, and Eve Wingert; and Tyler, Coleman, Rowan, and Keegan Stevens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet in 2014 and a sister, Gladys Rosenberry.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 225 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201 with Rev. Catherine Boileau officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment will be at Norland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Music Endowment Fund, 225 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on June 24, 2019