Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Woodal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Woodal


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Woodal Obituary
Charles Edward Woodal

Chambersburg, PA - Charles Edward Woodal, age 84, known to many as "Woody" or "Ed", passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 7, 1935 in Path Valley, he was a son of the late Earl T. and Hazel Rohrabaugh Woodal. Ed owned and operated Woodal's Gararge in Chambersburg. Early in his working career he was employed at Landis Tool Company in Waynesboro and at Franklin Auto Body. He enjoyed hunting.

He is survived by his companion of 42 years, Carolyn Shatzer; four children, Barbara Tedrick of Chambersburg, Edward Woodal of Ft. Loudon, Beth Monn of Three Springs, and Becky Shields (Carl) of Chambersburg; his step-son, Brady "Bo" Shatzer (fiancé Paula) of Chambersburg; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Doris Truett; and a brother, Larry R. Woodal, both of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine Cleary; and four brothers, Donald R., Paul T., Nelson E., and James L. Woodal; and a daughter, Jody Beecher.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 6 - 8 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will be private.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now