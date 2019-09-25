|
Charles Edward Woodal
Chambersburg, PA - Charles Edward Woodal, age 84, known to many as "Woody" or "Ed", passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 7, 1935 in Path Valley, he was a son of the late Earl T. and Hazel Rohrabaugh Woodal. Ed owned and operated Woodal's Gararge in Chambersburg. Early in his working career he was employed at Landis Tool Company in Waynesboro and at Franklin Auto Body. He enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his companion of 42 years, Carolyn Shatzer; four children, Barbara Tedrick of Chambersburg, Edward Woodal of Ft. Loudon, Beth Monn of Three Springs, and Becky Shields (Carl) of Chambersburg; his step-son, Brady "Bo" Shatzer (fiancé Paula) of Chambersburg; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Doris Truett; and a brother, Larry R. Woodal, both of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine Cleary; and four brothers, Donald R., Paul T., Nelson E., and James L. Woodal; and a daughter, Jody Beecher.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 6 - 8 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will be private.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page
