|
|
Charles Eugene Walker
McConnellsburg - Charles Eugene Walker, age 90, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Fulton County Medical Center. Charles was born in Somerset, Pennsylvania on March 23, 1929, son of the late George H. and the late Emma (Friedline) Walker. He graduated from Somerset High School in 1946 and Penn State University with a degree in Agronomy in 1950.
Charles began his career in Harrisburg for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. He served in the US Army the fall of 1951 in the Counter Intelligence Corps until being Honorably Discharged in 1953. He then moved to McConnellsburg to begin farming. He grew sweet corn, strawberries, and specialized in raising hybrid seed corn. He was a hog farmer and co-owner of Rotz Meats.
Charles was a member of the McConnellsburg United Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder and a member of the Choir. He enjoyed poetry, travel, painting, fishing and family history.
Charles is survived by his wife of 69 years Marion R. Walker of McConnellsburg, PA, four children, Carolyn (wife of Stanley) Kerlin of McConnellsburg, PA, Mark (husband of Karen) Walker of New Castle, VA, Stephen (husband of Carlton) Walker of Carlisle, PA and Suzanne (wife of Benjamin) Doyle of Barboursville, VA, seven grandchildren (Eric Kerlin, Michael Kerlin, Kenneth Walker, Stephanie Walker, Anna Walker, Carrie Arritt and Timothy Doyle) and three great grandchildren (Aaron, Meryl and Nolan Kerlin). Charles is also survived by two sisters, Ruth Stewart of Monroeville, PA and Romaine Miller of Murrysville, PA.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, one son Timothy H. Walker, one sister Lois Duyer and one brother A.J. Walker.
An evening of visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the McConnellsburg United Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Union Cemetery with the Rev. Emily McCachren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles' memory to the McConnellsburg United Presbyterian Church, 116 South 2nd Street, McConnellsburg, PA 17233. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020