Charles F. "Chuck" Golden
1946 - 2020
Charles F. "Chuck" Golden

Chambersburg - Charles F. "Chuck" Golden Jr.,74, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born February 5, 1946 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Doris Timmons and Charles F. Golden Sr. He was an avid golfer and hunter. Chuck also loved dogs, gardening and landscaping.

He was a life member of the Chambersburg Men's Club and the American Legion Post #46 and a member of the St. Thomas Sportsman's Association

Charles is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sara (Sheaffer) Golden, Charles F. Golden III (Son), Cheri Gochenauer (Daughter) and Shirley Cump (Special Aunt); two brothers, a sister; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A Celebration of his life will be held 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Sellers Funeral Home. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made in his name to The American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com






Published in Public Opinion on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
