Charles Fritz



Davenport - Charles Fritz, 87, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1933 in Sylvan, Pennsylvania and was raised by his parents, Reva Jane and Russell Fritz.



Charles grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated from high school in 1951. Following graduation, he served in the US Army and was married to Anita Fritz in 1954. They moved to Chambersburg, PA where he held various positions at the Letterkenny Army Depot, finishing his service as the Director of Maintenance. He was also a 32nd degree Mason and past Master of George Washington Lodge No. 143, Chambersburg, PA. In addition, he was a Noble of the Zembo Shrine, Harrisburg, PA.



After retirement, he and Anita moved to Davenport, Florida where he enjoyed a wonderful life just a short distance from Disney World. He spent several years working at Disney and was an active member of his community at Osprey Point, Deer Creek. He was also a member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church, Haines City, FL.



Surviving family include a daughter Crystal F. (Rob) Valle, Davenport; a son, Charles H. (Anju) Fritz, Star Valley Ranch, WY; five grandchildren, Kyle (Erin Smith) Valle, Los Angeles, CA, Chad Valle, Orlando, FL, Trai Fritz, Kail Fritz and Jiya Fritz, Star Valley Ranch, WY; three siblings Rosalie Stetler, PA, Wilbur (Nancy) Fritz, MS, and Amie Hopkins, PA.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 901 Scenic Hwy, Haines City, Florida 33844.









