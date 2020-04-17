|
Charles G. "Jack" Myers
Chambersburg - Charles G. "Jack" Myers, 88, of Chambersburg, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 10, 1931, in Shippensburg, a son of the late Boyd A. and Blanche L. (Alleman) Myers and married Sara L. Davidson on July 12, 1954. Jack was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in the Korean War, enlisting on June 1, 1949, and honorably discharged on March 27, 1953. Jack had a long career as a barber, working at the former H.W. Rock Barber Shop in Chambersburg for thirty-three years, and then out of his home or Jack's Barber Shop, for another twelve years, retiring in 2010. He was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church, Newburg; the Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599, Chambersburg; and Goodwill S.F.E. & H #3, Chambersburg. In his free time Jack enjoyed socializing, hunting, and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife of sixty-five years, Sara, he is survived by his son, Scott A. Myers and wife Jill of Fayetteville; two granddaughters, Brittany Myers of Chambersburg and Alyssa Styer of Quincy; one brother, Ellis Abe Myers of Amberson; four sisters, Kathryn S. Miner of Fayetteville, Edna R. Ryder of Chambersburr, Sally C. Crider of Fayetteville, and Molly A. Shoemaker of Amberson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends that he made over the years. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his grandson, Brandon Styer, who died on October 15, 2009; five brothers; and three sisters. His funeral service will be privately held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor John A. Ile, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the Norland Cemetery. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopewell United Methodist Church at 17 Enola Rd. Newburg, PA 17240. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020