|
|
Charles Hess
St. Thomas - Charles Allen Hess, 74, of St. Thomas, PA, passed away at his home on May 20, 2020. Born June 4, 1945 in Everett, PA, he was a son of the late Ross and Dorothy Fisher Hess.
Charles worked for a number of years at companies such as James River and Valley Quarry, and as a heavy equipment operator at Laurich Company, Inc. , and most recently at David H.Martin Excavating, where he retired in 2009. He was an avid hunter and also enjoyed woodworking and watching NASCAR. He was a member of the St. Thomas American Legion and a life member of the St. Thomas Sportsmen's Association. He loved spending time with his family, and rarely missed a sporting event for his children or grandchildren.
Surviving are his beloved wife of nearly 54 years, Charlotte K. (Everts) Hess, whom he married on July 1, 1966; his children, Crystal Stoner (Lonnie), of Waynesboro, PA, Dannie Hess (Laura), of St. Thomas, PA, and Dale Hess of St. Thomas, PA; his grandchildren, Courtney Stoner, Chelsey Turner (Casey Wease), Broc Miller, Eric Hess (Kara), Hunter Hess, and Ethan Hess (Angela); great-grandchildren Lucas Turner and Leiland Wease; and his siblings, Bob (Cathy), Wally (Peg), Dave (Debbie), Larry, Steve (Linda), Sally Watkins, Cindy Clark (Ronnie), Tammy Northcraft (Ronnie), and Debbie Robinette (Jody), all of Bedford County, PA.
Services at this time will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to either the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or to the , 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Online condolences may be offered on Charles' Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from May 21 to May 23, 2020