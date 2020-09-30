1/1
Charles L. Ricchi
1931 - 2020
Chambersburg - Charles L. Ricchi, 89, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer 's disease. He was born April 12, 1931 in Oswego, NY, the son of Italian immigrant parents, Charles A. and Margaret (Santore) Ricchi. His beloved wife, Margaret "Jean" (Familo) Ricchi, whom he married on November 18, 1950 in St. Mary's Church, Oswego, NY, preceded him in death on August 10, 2013.

Charles graduated from Oswego High School, Oswego, NY in 1949. He served in the US Naval Reserve for five years with one year six months on active duty serving on the USS Harlan Dickson. He worked for James River Corp., formerly American Can, in Oswego, NY, Sunnyside, WA and Chambersburg during his career of 36 years until his retirement in August of 1990. Upon retirement he and his wife spent numerous winters in Florida around his parents and extended family. He enjoyed going to flea markets, antiquing, and fishing.

He is survived by two daughters, Rebecca J. Newcomer (Ronald) of Fayetteville, PA, Lisa M. Armour (Sean) of Hedgesville, WV; one son, Mark C. Ricchi (Lois) of Chambersburg, PA; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and his sister, Elizabeth Pronko-Toumey of VA. In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by his son, John L. Ricchi; and brother, Leonard James Ricchi.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA where Military Honors will be provided by the VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA.

The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Place Senior Living Community in Chambersburg and the staff at Shippensburg Health Care Center for taking wonderful care of Charles during his time there.

Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
