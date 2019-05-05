Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Chambersburg Brethren in Christ Church
Shippensburg - Charles L. Wenger, 91, of Shippensburg went to be with his Lord on May 3, 2019. Born on April 6, 1928, he was the son of the late Paul I. and Clara B. Wenger. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Ruth O. Wenger, and his sisters, Eleanor Mooney and Naomi Lesher, and brother Harold Wenger. Charles was involved in two careers during his working life. He was a dairy farmer until 1977 and then he sold real estate until recently. Charles was very active in the Shippensburg community and served for a number of years as the secretary of the Cumberland County Farmers Association. He was an active member of the Shippensburg Lions Club. Charles was a member of the Mt. Rock Brethren in Christ Church for many years where he served as chorister, director of the instrumental ensemble (Natural Tones), deacon, trustee, Sunday School teacher, and member of the building committee. Music was an important part of his life. He was a member of the Master's Quartet, the Mt. Rock Messengers, and the Gospel Tide Choir. In later years he was a member of the Chambersburg Brethren in Christ Church where he served as deacon and offering counter. He is survived by his three children: Dennis, Beverly (wife of Nelson Sollenberger) and Dale (husband of Lynn) and a daughter-in-law, Becky. In addition he had 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his companion of 18 years, Thelma Cotton and her family. A viewing will be held at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Shippensburg on Tuesday, May 7, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, May 8, at the Chambersburg Brethren in Christ Church at 11:00am. Burial will follow at the Air Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Tide, P.O. Box 399, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 5, 2019
