Charles L. Wentzel, Jr., 86, of Chambersburg, PA, was reunited with his daughter Laura Leigh on Tuesday evening, October 29, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 17, 1932 in Duncannon, PA, he was the son of the late Charles L., Sr. and Rebecca Jane Bowers Wentzel. He was raised in Port Royal and Mifflintown prior to moving to Chambersburg at the age of 14. Charlie graduated in 1951 as part of the last class to graduate from the former Chambersburg High School. He served honorably with the US Navy and later retired after 35 years from the former Stanley Company in Chambersburg as manager of the Pressing Department. Charlie was an active member of First United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Hope Sunday School Class; served as an usher; a member of the Board of Trustees; was a former President of his Sunday school class; and served on numerous church committees. He was a member George Washington Lodge #143 F&AM and the Harrisburg Consistory. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son and grandsons; attending his granddaughter's softball games; and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Sellers Wentzel, whom he married June 29, 1958; his daughter, Jennifer Henderson (Shane) of Greencastle; his son Chip Wentzel (Amy) of Grove City; three grandchildren, Rachael Henderson, Dale Wentzel, and Andrew Wentzel; and his sister Louann Schellhase (Joe) of Fayetteville, PA. In addition to his parents and daughter, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, Bobby Crawford.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Catherine Boileau and Rev. Dr. Dianne Salter will officiate. Private interment will be in Brown's Mill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon – 1:45 PM Saturday at the church. Members of George Washington Lodge #143 F&AM will conduct a Masonic service at 1:45 PM.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to First United Methodist Church, 225 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on Nov. 2, 2019