Charles LaMar Hollar
Chambersburg - C. LaMar Hollar, 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away September 4, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on December 17, 1939 in York, PA to Charles & Charlotte (Millhouse) Hollar. He was a member of Orrstown Masonic Lodge, where he had been past Master two different years. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church of Fayetteville. He was a founding member of New Franklin Volunteer Fire Co., where he held different offices, and was the last living member of the founding members of the fire hall. He had been a member of New Franklin Ruritan. He was also a member of the Chambersburg Historical Society. He enjoyed bluegrass music and festivals, hiking, and family.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Nancy Lou Hendricks Hollar and their three children: Tim (husband of Michele) Hollar of St. Thomas, Karen (wife of Donnie) Miley of Chambersburg, and Mark (husband of Jill) Hollar of Shippensburg. He has six grandchildren; Dr. Rebecca Hollar, Samuel Adam Miley, Rachel Hollar, Luke Miley, Regan Hollar and Riley Hollar, five great-grandchildren; Kentland, Lucas, Mateo, Coraline, and Marco. He is also survived by a step-bother, James R. Hepfer of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-father, Ralph Hepfer, two sisters and a brother.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Sept. 19, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church Fayetteville at 11:00 AM. The service will begin with a Masonic Funeral Service, followed by a Christian service conducted by Rev. Suzanne Elliott. The Celebration of Life Service will be streamed. If you are unable to attend the Ceremony of Life Service on the 19th, please email Jill Hollar at hollar7@comcast.net and request a zoom link or the address can be obtained from the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be sent to New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company, 3444 Wayne Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the Calvary United Methodist Church, 150 Norlo Drive, Fayetteville, PA 17222. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. of Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com