Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Zion Cemetery
Waynesboro, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McKnight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles M. "Sonny" McKnight Sr.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles M. "Sonny" McKnight, Sr.

Fayetteville, PA - Charles M. "Sonny" McKnight, Sr., age 84, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 24, 1935, in Fayetteville, PA, he was the son of the late Donald Ray and Pearl E. McNew McKnight.

Mr. McKnight was a U.S. Army veteran, serving honorably for two years and a U.S. Navy reserve veteran, serving honorably for four years. He went on to pursue a career as an Inspector for Mack Truck retiring in 1991 after 30 years of service. He was a Life Member of the Fayetteville Fire Company and the Franklin Fire Company. Sonny was also a member of the American Legion Post 46, the Marine Corps League, AMVETS Post 224, VFW Post 1599, and the Moose Lodge 842, all in Chambersburg, PA.

Surviving are four children, Penny Cramer, Shari McKnight, Lisa Kempf, and Charles McKnight, Jr. (Erica) all of Fayetteville, PA; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Donna Dillon and Bobby Schildt (Anne) of Fayetteville, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Joann Miller McKnight on December 8, 2009, and three sisters, Jean Black, Peggy Leininger, and Helen Harris.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 1:30 PM at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Company, 101 W. Main St., Fayetteville, PA 17222 or to the Brave Heart Program, Inc., P.O. box 482, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at

www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now