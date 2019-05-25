|
Charles M. "Sonny" McKnight, Sr.
Fayetteville, PA - Charles M. "Sonny" McKnight, Sr., age 84, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 24, 1935, in Fayetteville, PA, he was the son of the late Donald Ray and Pearl E. McNew McKnight.
Mr. McKnight was a U.S. Army veteran, serving honorably for two years and a U.S. Navy reserve veteran, serving honorably for four years. He went on to pursue a career as an Inspector for Mack Truck retiring in 1991 after 30 years of service. He was a Life Member of the Fayetteville Fire Company and the Franklin Fire Company. Sonny was also a member of the American Legion Post 46, the Marine Corps League, AMVETS Post 224, VFW Post 1599, and the Moose Lodge 842, all in Chambersburg, PA.
Surviving are four children, Penny Cramer, Shari McKnight, Lisa Kempf, and Charles McKnight, Jr. (Erica) all of Fayetteville, PA; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Donna Dillon and Bobby Schildt (Anne) of Fayetteville, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Joann Miller McKnight on December 8, 2009, and three sisters, Jean Black, Peggy Leininger, and Helen Harris.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 1:30 PM at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Company, 101 W. Main St., Fayetteville, PA 17222 or to the Brave Heart Program, Inc., P.O. box 482, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at
Published in Public Opinion on May 25, 2019