Charles Nelson Clough
1950 - 2020
Charles Nelson Clough

Shippensburg, PA - Charles Nelson "Charlie" Clough, Jr., 70, of Shippensburg, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Thursday, March 9, 1950 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Charles Nelson and Margie R. Singer Clough, Sr. Charlie was a 1968 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He retired from the former A.W.I. in York as a sales person. Charlie was a member of the Salem United Brethren Church. Charlie enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved and cherished his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Mary Katherine "Kate" Elmes Clough whom he married February 10, 1989; one son, Scott E. (Beth) Clough, Blairs Mills; two stepsons, William L. (Terry) O'Donnell, Shippensburg, and Daniel T. (Megan) O'Donnell, Orrstown; twelve grandchildren; Kylee, Tucker, Tanner, Nate, Abbie, Maddy, Moriah, McKayla, Gracie, Marlee, Allie, and Gage, four great grandchildren; Kadee, Logan, Landon, and Hayden; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brett D. Clough, and a grandson, Adam P. Fleck. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Salem United Brethren Church, with Pastor Arthur Page officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., and one hour prior to the service on Saturday in the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to the Salem United Brethren Church, 4349 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201.Those in attendance are asked to observe the recommendations pertaining to reducing the potential spread of Covid-19; by wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing as much as possible. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
