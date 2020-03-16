|
Charles R. Luckett, Jr.
Chambersburg - Charles Richard Luckett Jr., 80, of Chambersburg passed away March 12, 2020 at UPMC Hospital in Harrisburg. He was born on July 8, 1939 in Chambersburg to Charles and Carolyn (Hammond) Luckett.
He was truck driver all of his life, working at Roadway for thirty years and Expedited Trucking for eleven years. He is a member of the Chambersburg Moose Club 842, and VFW Post 1599 in Chambersburg. His hobbies was outside yard work, gardening, NASCAR, bowling, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved his two dogs, Lucy and Sassy.
He is survived by his wife,Sharon M. Bumbaugh and his two daughters; Tracy (wife of Thomas) Reeder of Chambersburg, and Tammy (wife of Louis) Plumer of Chambersburg. He has five grandchildren: Josh, Jason, Taylor, Haley and Anna. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Karen, Kathy, Tim, Carl, and Calvin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn V. Croft.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday March 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Mt. Alto Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020