|
|
Charles R. Shafer
Biglerville, PA - Charles R. "Randy" Shafer, 74, of Biglerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Shippensburg Health Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Tuesday, June 12, 1945 in Waterfall, PA, he was a son of the late Lester L. and A. Louise Newman Shafer.
Randy was a 1963 graduate of Forbes Road High School. He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He worked in his father's garage in Waterfall, PA, for 15 years, JLG Industries in McConnellsburg, and numerous JLG dealers, and was co-owner of Arial Service and Parts in Shippensburg.
Randy enjoyed hunting, boating, NASCAR, and spending time with his family. He was known for his honesty and gentle spirit.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Beverly E. Bryson Shafer, whom he married January 28, 1995; two daughters, Gina R. (Tomy) Griffith, Shippensburg, and Amber K. (Jacob) Perron, Fayetteville; one son, Travis J. Shafer, Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Erica, Ashley, McKenna, and Lexie; two great grandchildren, Kali, and Emmett; and two brothers, Greg, and Kevin Shafer.
Services and burial will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 15, 2019