Charles R. Strohm
Shippensburg, PA - Charles R. Strohm, 87, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Wednesday, December 7, 1932 in Hays Grove, Cumberland County, he was a son of the late Charles Edgar and Alverna Hummel Strohm. He was a 1950 graduate of the Shippensburg high School and attended the Shippensburg University. Charles was a lifelong farmer, working on the family farm. He later worked at Mutual Inspection Bureau, Harrisburg.
Charles was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Cumberland Valley Lodge #315 F. & A.M., Tall Cedars of Lebanon Valley Forest # 145, the Hub City Club, Shippensburg, the Walnut Bottom Rod & Gun Club, the Knob Hill Hunting Club, Clearfield, PA, Future Farmers of America, and the Cumberland County 4-H Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Charles and Maxine Strohm loved each other always, and their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandson. They loved spending time with them and going to all their sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maxine S. Walker Strohm whom he married September 2, 1952; two daughters, Teresa S. Strohm and her companion, David Zawisa, Boiling Springs, and Melisa Strohm Gephart and her husband Michael, Shippensburg; one son, Charles Todd Strohm and his wife Amy Knerr, Shippensburg; one brother, Jay A. Strohm, Halifax, VA; one sister, Janet A. Myers, Walnut Bottom; eight grandchildren, Tiffanie Moore, Sydel Lippert, Rev. Ryan Gephart, Megan Carr, Eden Strohm, Nancy Ashway, Hannah Lesagonicz and Sarah Strohm; eleven-great grandchildren, Dakarai Petty, Isaiah and Brayden Lippert, Andrew and Anna Gephart, Brady and Sydney Carr, Caitlyn, Caleb and Callen Ashway and Carson Lesagonicz; and one great-great grandson, Zaylen Lippert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Cindy Sue Strohm Ashway, who died June 22, 2013; and one great-grandson, Lee Westmoreland, who died February 6, 2012. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private. A Masonic service conducted by the Cumberland Valley Lodge # 315 F. & A.M. will be held September 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. immediately followed by a Christian celebration of life service at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ryan K. Gephart and the Rev. Robert E. Stump officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202, www.spiritrustlutheranhomecare.org or Trinity United Methodist Church, 118 W. Main Street, P. O. Box 217, Walnut Bottom, PA 17266. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 26 to May 28, 2020