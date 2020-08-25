Charles R. Strohm
Shippensburg, PA - Charles R. Strohm, 87, of Shippensburg, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Wednesday, December 7, 1932 in Hays Grove, Cumberland County, he was a son of the late Charles Edgar and Alverna Hummel Strohm. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Masonic service and Christian celebration of life service scheduled for September 2, 2020 at the Trinity United Methodist Church has been postponed until a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
