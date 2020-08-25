1/
Charles R. Strohm
1932 - 2020
Charles R. Strohm

Shippensburg, PA - Charles R. Strohm, 87, of Shippensburg, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Wednesday, December 7, 1932 in Hays Grove, Cumberland County, he was a son of the late Charles Edgar and Alverna Hummel Strohm. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Masonic service and Christian celebration of life service scheduled for September 2, 2020 at the Trinity United Methodist Church has been postponed until a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
