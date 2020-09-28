Charles S. Fox



Chambersburg - Charles S. Fox, 84, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away on July 19, 2020. Mr. Fox was born in Chambersburg on January 6, 1936, the only child of the late Charles A. and Edna (Stamy) Fox. He was a graduate of Chambersburg Area High School, class of 1954. He furthered his education at Juniata College in Huntingdon, PA. He received a Master's Degree in Hospital Administration from Northwestern University.



Upon graduation he began work in the field of hospital administration, spending the majority of his career as assistant administrator of the former Polyclinic Hospital in Harrisburg.



Mr. Fox was an avid collector of antique farm machinery and old vehicles, and was often a quarter man at sales he attended. He looked at his quarter purchases as prize boxes and spent hours sorting through them to uncover what was inside. He had a wealth of knowledge about engines and all things mechanical.



He loved music. He played in the church handbell choir and sang bass in both the church choir and the Chambersburg Towne Singers. As a soloist, he would often conclude worship services with the hymn, "May the Lord Bless and Keep You."



Mr. Fox was a lifelong member of the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren. He is survived by cousins, many near relatives, and a special friend, Kathleen Stevenson.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, 260 S. Fourth Street, on Saturday, October 3. Pastors Joel Nogle and Elizabeth Thorpe will conduct the service.



In compliance with CDC guidelines, those in attendance are respectfully asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.



The William F. Sellers Funeral Home, Chambersburg, is in charge of the arrangements.









