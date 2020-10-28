1/1
Charles S. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles S. Miller

Chambersburg - Charles S. Miller, 87, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 27, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Bruce F. and Esther P. Wadel Miller. His beloved wife, Emma Louise Straley Miller, preceded him in death on April 11, 1996.

Charles was a 1951 graduate of St. Thomas High School. Early in his life, Charles worked as a farmer. He was later employed as a truck driver for Horn's Motor Express and later with Preston Trucking Company in Williamsport. He attended Grand Point Church in Chambersburg. Charles loved going to tractor shows, vegetable gardening, woodworking and working on engines and antique lawn tractors. He also enjoyed reading and watching sports.

He is survived by three daughters, Brenda Mayhugh and husband Gerald of Greencastle, Linda Suders and husband Gregory of Chambersburg, and Cynthia Bushman and husband George of East Berlin, PA; four grandchildren, Jeremy Mayhugh, Erin Walter, Karla Falcone and Jared Mayhugh; and five great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Richard B. Miller, Sr.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Menno Haven Employee Appreciation Fund, payable to Menno Haven Inc., 2075 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Please write MHEAF on the memo line. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved