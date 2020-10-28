Charles S. Miller
Chambersburg - Charles S. Miller, 87, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 27, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Bruce F. and Esther P. Wadel Miller. His beloved wife, Emma Louise Straley Miller, preceded him in death on April 11, 1996.
Charles was a 1951 graduate of St. Thomas High School. Early in his life, Charles worked as a farmer. He was later employed as a truck driver for Horn's Motor Express and later with Preston Trucking Company in Williamsport. He attended Grand Point Church in Chambersburg. Charles loved going to tractor shows, vegetable gardening, woodworking and working on engines and antique lawn tractors. He also enjoyed reading and watching sports.
He is survived by three daughters, Brenda Mayhugh and husband Gerald of Greencastle, Linda Suders and husband Gregory of Chambersburg, and Cynthia Bushman and husband George of East Berlin, PA; four grandchildren, Jeremy Mayhugh, Erin Walter, Karla Falcone and Jared Mayhugh; and five great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Richard B. Miller, Sr.
A viewing will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Menno Haven Employee Appreciation Fund, payable to Menno Haven Inc., 2075 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Please write MHEAF on the memo line. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.