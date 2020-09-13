Charles W. Bryan, Jr.
Shade Gap - Charles W. Bryan Jr (Billy Jack), 72, of Shade Gap, passed away on Saturday morning September 12th, 2020 in Meritus Hospital, Hagerstown, Md after battling a brief illness.
Bill was born in Waynesboro on July 28th, 1948 and raised by James and Rebecca Stuller whom he knew as mom and dad. He is a graduate of Waynesboro High School and was drafted into the Army in 1968 and served with the 11th Infantry unit in Vietnam until he sustained injuries to his knee and was Honorably Discharged in 1970. Following his return, he worked for 30+ years at Keystone Mobile Homes in Rouzerville, Pa, was father to his 2 children (Kristina and Shawn), a loving grandfather, friend to many, and in 1989 was introduced by dear friend Ange Bloom to his wife Paula. On October 29th 2011 Paula and Bill tied the knot exchanging vows among family and friends at a small chapel in located in Three Springs, Pennsylvania.
He enjoyed golfing, softball, and spending time with his family. Despite his love for his cats, Bill also had an adventurous love for hunting and was a man that did not shy away from hard work. Bill often funded his hobbies and travels working part time with Antietam Dairy. As a successful sportsman Bill and his hunting buddies built memories in Alaska, Maine, Colorado, Wyoming, Ohio and many more locations throughout the United States and like many hunters Bill lived a dream in pursuit of that perfect whitetail deer.
Bill is survived by wife Paula Rothwell Bryan of Shade Gap, daughter Krissy Chronister and her husband Rodney of Cincinnati, and his Son Shawn W. Bryan of Chambersburg, his grandchildren Travis Gerhart, Zachary Ferry, Mikayla Bryan, Peyton and Wyatt Chronister, along with numerous nephew and nieces.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be given to National Wildlife Federation online via https://support.nwf.org/
or you can call 1-800-332-4949.
