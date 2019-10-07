Services
Charles W. Frame, Jr., 91, of Avalon, NJ, and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Menno Haven. Born August 3, 1928 in West Chester, PA, he was a son of the late Charles W. Frame, Sr. and Helen Morgan Frame.

Charles was a graduate of St. Agnes Catholic School in West Chester. A US Navy veteran, Charles served honorably during World War II. In 1953 he earned his Bachelor's Degree from Penn State in Industrial Engineering. A Professional Engineer registered in the state of PA, Charles was employed as Chief Engineer for the Chambersburg Engineering Company for 38 years. After his retirement, he worked as an engineering consultant. Throughout his career he was awarded eleven US Patents and also authored a forging handbook. He was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus #1426, the American Legion Post 46, AmVets Post 224, BPO Elks 600, and the VFW Post 1599, all in Chambersburg. Charles enjoyed building bird houses, was an avid tennis player and duplicate bridge player, and was a fan of Penn State.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sue Frame, whom he married on January 27, 1951; four children, David M. Frame (Barbara) of Dallas, TX, Charles W. Frame (Debbie) of Waynesboro, PA, Patricia F. Stevens (Kirk) of Chambersburg, and James R. Frame (Adrienne) of Winter Spring, FL; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Morgan, Nicholas, Allison, Annie, Madison and Tyler; three great-grandchildren, Owen, Molly and Charles; and his brother, Thomas Frame of West Chester, PA. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Gallagher, Eleanor McCool and Margaret Abbott.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Fr. Richard Lyons will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 279 North Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201 with "Restricted Capital Campaign" on the memo line. Condolences may be offered on his Book Of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 7, 2019
