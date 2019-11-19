|
Charles W. Holobinko, Jr.
Chambersburg, PA - Charles W. Holobinko, Jr., age 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Born September 17, 1939, in Mercersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth F. Hornbaker and Lucretia Hull Hornbaker and Charles W. Holobinko Sr.
A 1958 graduate of CASHS, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves. Mr. Holobinko worked as a printer pressman for a number of years, retiring from the Washington County School District in 1998. He was a member of the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren. Mr. Holobinko enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, going to the Totem Pole Playhouse, and listening to and attending concerts where David King was singing.
Surviving are five siblings, Shelby Hornbaker (companion Ruth Cover), Susan Hornbaker Fritz (husband Dale), Jackie Hornbaker Seville, Gregory Hornbaker, and Michael Holobinko; a brother-in-law, John G. Lightner, Jr.; two dear friends, Russell Rowe and Hazel Strait; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his best furry friend, John Boy, the dog.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Joel Nogle will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions be made in his name to the Ronald McDonald House at Penn State Hershey, 745 W Governor Rd, Hershey, PA 17033 or to the Franklin/Fulton Unit, 924- N. Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019