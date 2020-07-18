1/1
Charles W. Ulrich
Charles W. Ulrich

Chambersburg - Charles W. "Cheesy" Ulrich age 86, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital. Born June 23, 1934, in Guilford Township, PA, he was the son of the late Cora G. Ulrich.

A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Ulrich served honorably during the Korean Conflict. He continued his service at Letterkenny Army Depot as a Machine Operator until his retirement after 30 years of service in 1992. He was a member of the American Legion Post 46, AmVets Post 224, and a life member of the VFW Post 1599 all in Chambersburg, PA. An avid outdoorsman, Charles enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Philadelphia Phillies, Indianapolis Colts, and completing Crossword Puzzles.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Faye M. Helman Ulrich; a step-son, Dale L. Carbaugh (Bonnie Landis) of Greencastle, PA; several cousins; and a niece, Bonnie Taylor (husband Ben) of Fayetteville, PA. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur J. Ulrich.

Private funeral services by invitation and limited to 25 persons in accordance with the current mandates will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Jane Nicholson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 20 from 6-8 PM also in accordance with the current mandate. Public graveside services with Military Honors will be held at Parklawns Memorial Park at approximately 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 21. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
