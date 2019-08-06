|
Charlotte A. Waters
Chambersburg - Mrs. Charlotte A. Waters, 80, a resident of Menno Haven Retirement Community, Chambersburg, died Friday, August 2, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Born January 26, 1939 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Dr. James C. and Helen (Hawkins) Waters.
Mrs. Waters graduated from Washington Lee High School, Washington, D.C., with the Class of 1957. She later attended Miami University, Oxford, OH and graduated from George Washington University, Washington, D.C.
In her early years, she taught sixth grade and preschool. She later retired from Franklin County (PA) Children and Youth Services.
Mrs. Waters was a member of First United Methodist Church, Chambersburg.
She is survived by one son, William Barry Czechanski, Jr. and his partner, Michael Zimmerman; one daughter, Elizabeth Kelly Kemmis of Wildomar, CA; one grandson, Quincy Kemmis; and her longtime friend, Russell Chew of Williamsport, MD.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Judge James C. Waters, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Teresa Waters.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Green Hill Cemetery, 953 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro, with Rev. Catherine Boileau officiating.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First United Methodist Church, 225 S. Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or The Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 6, 2019