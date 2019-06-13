Services
Bast Funeral Home
7606 Old National Pike
Boonsboro, MD 21713
(301) 432-8388
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Nebo United Methodist Church
134 S. Main Street
Boonsboro, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Nebo United Methodist Church
134 S. Main Street
Boonsboro, MD
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:45 PM
Browns Mill Cemetery
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Hawbaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Ellen Hawbaker


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Ellen Hawbaker Obituary
Charlotte Ellen Hawbaker

Hagerstown, MD - Charlotte Ellen Hawbaker, 92 of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed away on June 9, 2019 at Mertitus Medical Center. She was formerly of Hagerstown and Chambersburg where she owned a farm with her husband of 48 years; the late Bernard Hawbaker.

Born on May 21, 1927 in Boonsboro, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Charles William Cunningham and Gladys Irene (Smith). She worked as a cosmetologist and homemaker. She was a very dedicated lifelong member of Mount Nebo United Methodist Church in Boonsboro, Maryland.

She is survived by her sisters, Pauline Faulders of Hagerstown and Ruth Mullendore of Boonsboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Irene Schetromphf and Helen Minnick and brothers, Robert Cunningham and Marion Cunnigham.

The family will receive friends from 10-11am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Mount Nebo United Methodist Church, 134 S. Main Street, Boonsboro, MD 21713. A funeral service will begin at 11am.

Interment will be approximately at 2:45 pm at Browns Mill Cemetery in Chambersburg, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to Mount Nebo United Methodist Church, at the above address.
Published in Public Opinion on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now