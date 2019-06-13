|
Charlotte Ellen Hawbaker
Hagerstown, MD - Charlotte Ellen Hawbaker, 92 of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed away on June 9, 2019 at Mertitus Medical Center. She was formerly of Hagerstown and Chambersburg where she owned a farm with her husband of 48 years; the late Bernard Hawbaker.
Born on May 21, 1927 in Boonsboro, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Charles William Cunningham and Gladys Irene (Smith). She worked as a cosmetologist and homemaker. She was a very dedicated lifelong member of Mount Nebo United Methodist Church in Boonsboro, Maryland.
She is survived by her sisters, Pauline Faulders of Hagerstown and Ruth Mullendore of Boonsboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Irene Schetromphf and Helen Minnick and brothers, Robert Cunningham and Marion Cunnigham.
The family will receive friends from 10-11am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Mount Nebo United Methodist Church, 134 S. Main Street, Boonsboro, MD 21713. A funeral service will begin at 11am.
Interment will be approximately at 2:45 pm at Browns Mill Cemetery in Chambersburg, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to Mount Nebo United Methodist Church, at the above address.
Published in Public Opinion on June 13, 2019