Charlotte Mae Gerhold
Chambersburg - Charlotte Mae Gerhold, 92, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday morning, December 12, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge in Chambersburg. Born January 17, 1927 in Orrstown, she was the daughter of the late John Lester and Elsie Jane Hoover Hile. She had been employed at the former U-Wanna-Wash Frock Company in Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Newville, and Carlisle, retiring as factory coordinator in 1989 after 47 years. She was a member of The Open Door Church where she sang with the choir and was a member of the sewing circle. She enjoyed teaching in the children's department at the church and also taught with Bible Release Time. She was a member of the Messiah Village Auxiliary and the Gospel Tide Auxiliary. Mrs. Gerhold enjoyed sewing.
She is survived by her husband, George Walter Gerhold, whom she married September 25, 1965 and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin, Richard, and Harold Hile.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at The Open Door Church, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Mike Sanders and Rev. Carl McKee will officiate. Interment will follow at Air Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Open Door Church, 600 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019