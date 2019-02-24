|
Charlotte McDonald
Chambersburg - Charlotte Marie McDonald, 83, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 7, 1935 in Roxbury, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Sarah (Mackey) Shope.
Affectionately known as "Gaga", Charlotte was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She was a member of King Street Church, the VFW Post 1599 Auxiliary, and BPO Elks Lodge #600 in Chambersburg.
She is survived by her former husband and friend, Robert McDonald, Sr. of Chambersburg, two grandchildren, Robert McDonald III and wife Erica, and Jennifer Drake and husband Jason, both of Chambersburg; five great grandchildren, Robert McDonald IV, Jayeleigh Drake, Eli McDonald, Jaedyn Drake and Jacetyn Drake; three siblings, Wilbur A. Shope of Roxbury, Louise I. Stouffer of Lurgan and Sara C. Baker of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her son, Robert McDonald, Jr.; and two siblings, Ella Mae Garman and George A. Shope.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Don Baker will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to King Street Church, 56 N. 2nd Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 24, 2019