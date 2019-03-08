|
Chauncey Lemaster
Chambersburg - Chauncey I "Pete" Lemaster, III, 82,, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away March 6, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on March 10, 1936 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Chauncey and Lillian (Mackey) Lemaster Jr. He retired from Mack Truck after 35 years as a machinist. He served in the United States Air Force in the late 50's. He loved to golf and fish and was an avid Penn State Football fan and Eagle Fan. He helped to organize Midget Football in St. Thomas and was a coach as well as coached Little League Baseball.
Pete is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gaynell Mosser Lemaster and their two children: Lisa (wife of Lonnie) Doyle of Fayetteville and Michael Lemaster of Chambersburg. He is also survived and missed by his puppy, Wilma. He has a sister, Joan Landis of Broomall, PA and a grandson, Patrick Doyle.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 8, 2019