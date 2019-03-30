|
|
Chester B. "Chet" Fish
Chambersburg - Chester "Chet" B. Fish, Jr., age 93, a resident of Penn Hall and formerly of 709 Sutton Drive, Carlisle, PA passed away on Friday morning, March 29, 2019 at the nursing home. Prior to moving to Pennsylvania, Mr. and Mrs. Fish resided for many years on Long Island, NY. His loving wife, Claire M. Commo Fish, preceded him in death on February 11, 2017.
Chet was born on June 30, 1925 in Worcester, MA where he grew up on a tree nursery. He was the son of the late Chester B., Sr. and Ada Sheehan Fish. He served honorably in the US Navy during WWII and received his Master's Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. He was employed for many years as Editor-in-Chief of Outdoor Life Magazine and later retired as Editor at Stackpole Books in Mechanicsburg, PA. Early in his life he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Chet was a member of the Syracuse University Alumni Association, a long-time member of the Carlindian Chorus, volunteered for a number of years with Birthright International, and he and his wife were very involved throughout their lives with Worldwide Marriage Encounter. He is a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and a former long-time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlisle.
He is survived by five children, Craig Fish of Huntington, NY, Scott Fish of Turner, ME, Maribeth Fish of Chambersburg, Andrea Fish and husband Arthur "Buzz" Hofmann of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, and Brian Fish of Washington, DC; three grandchildren, Katie Bradley Liles and husband Jason, Tess Hofmann, and Patrick Hofmann; and two special family friends whom Mr. and Mrs. Fish thought of as a son and daughter, Marco Toninelli of Italy and Mary Stouffer of Chambersburg. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Ivan and Robert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Richard Lyons at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Interment will follow in Corpus Christi Cemetery where graveside military honors will be provided by members of the VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. There will be no public viewing. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Menno Haven Employee Appreciation Fund, 2011 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 30, 2019