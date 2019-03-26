|
Chester E. Fickes
Chambersburg, PA - Chester E. Fickes, 71, of Chambersburg, PA died Saturday morning, March 23, 2019 at his home.
Born March 22, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late Nelson E. and Anna Mary (Warren) Fickes.
Chester was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He worked for many years at Jennings Pontiac in Chambersburg as a car detailer.
He is survived by his six siblings, Eugene Fickes, of Cashtown, PA, Vonnie Monterroso and her husband Oscar, of Orrtanna, PA, Roselyn Shreve, of Fairfield, PA, Dennis Fickes and his wife Geneva, of Waynesboro, PA, Jeffrey Fickes, of Fairfield, PA, Michael Fickes, of York, PA, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kermit Fickes.
Services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, for Chester will be private. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 26, 2019