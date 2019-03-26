Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Fickes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester E. Fickes


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chester E. Fickes Obituary
Chester E. Fickes

Chambersburg, PA - Chester E. Fickes, 71, of Chambersburg, PA died Saturday morning, March 23, 2019 at his home.

Born March 22, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late Nelson E. and Anna Mary (Warren) Fickes.

Chester was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He worked for many years at Jennings Pontiac in Chambersburg as a car detailer.

He is survived by his six siblings, Eugene Fickes, of Cashtown, PA, Vonnie Monterroso and her husband Oscar, of Orrtanna, PA, Roselyn Shreve, of Fairfield, PA, Dennis Fickes and his wife Geneva, of Waynesboro, PA, Jeffrey Fickes, of Fairfield, PA, Michael Fickes, of York, PA, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kermit Fickes.

Services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, for Chester will be private. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.