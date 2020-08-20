Chester Walker
Fayetteville - Chester Egolf Walker, 68, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away July 1, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born on June 24, 1952 in Somerset, Pennsylvania to Guy and Betty (Egolf) Walker. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in 1974 and worked Regency Thermographers in Waynesboro for 28 years and then worked for Hadley Farms Bakery in Smithsburg, MD. for six years until his retirement. He worked part-time for Weis Markets in Chambersburg and Shippensburg for 20 years. He was an avid amateur photographer and loved boating and water-skiing. He was a member of Somerset Lodge 358 F.&A.M. of Pennsylvania.
Chester is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Krum Walker and their son: Brian (husband of Karen) Walker of Waynesboro, PA. He has two grandchildren: Noah Walker and Riley Walker. He is survived by two sisters; Mary Beutel of Frederickstown, Ohio and Lucy Clippinger of Jeannette, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest sister, Elizabeth Walker.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:00AM at the St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2695 Luther Drive, Chambersburg. A picnic lunch will be held following the service at Greene Township Park. Memorial contributions may be sent in Chet's memory to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
